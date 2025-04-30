Fresh reaction erupts amid rumoured sack of defence minister Matawalle

A prominent socio-cultural group, the Guardians of One Nigeria (GON), has condemned recent social media rumours alleging the dismissal of Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, alongside two other ministers.

In a strongly worded statement issued Wednesday by GON’s President, Darius Ishakwu, and Secretary General, Chief Nurudeen Isiaka, the group described the circulating claims as “fake news” and a dangerous attempt to politicise national security.

The alleged dismissal, reportedly attributed to a statement by the President’s Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, has not been confirmed by any mainstream news platform.

The group expressed outrage at what it called “campaigns of calumny” designed to undermine the administration’s efforts in combating insecurity.

“No amount of propaganda or fake news could distract a serious President like Bola Tinubu in his quest to restore security across the country,” the statement read.

The GON emphasised that insecurity in Nigeria predates the current administration and commended Matawalle for what it described as his exceptional dedication to supporting frontline troops.

“If the Defence Minister in past administrations had done half of what Matawalle has achieved in less than two years, we would not be discussing insecurity in this tone,” the group noted.

The group revealed that Matawalle and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, were in Borno State the day the rumours surfaced, visiting troops and assessing operations first-hand alongside Governor Babagana Zulum.

Calling for national unity, GON urged citizens to support security agencies through intelligence sharing and community efforts.