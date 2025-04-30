Nigeria is in dire straits - Group raises alarm amid economic hardship, insecurity

A group of concerned citizens, under the banner of the United Nigeria Front (UNF), has raised the alarm over what it describes as worsening economic conditions, rising insecurity, and declining public confidence in governance.

In a statement signed by its National Leader, Dr. Ben Ugwu, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, UNF called for urgent national action to address the growing challenges in the country.

The group slammed the Federal Government over what it described as policy missteps and insufficient social interventions, noting that the high cost of living, coupled with inflation and job losses, has pushed more citizens into poverty.

“The country is in dire need of responsive economic policies that alleviate suffering and support small businesses,” the statement read, adding that the current climate has discouraged investment and disrupted the livelihoods of ordinary Nigerians.

On the issue of national security, UNF pointed to ongoing violence in parts of Benue, Plateau, and Borno States, lamenting the loss of lives and urging a more proactive and coordinated response to restore peace.

The group also voiced concern over perceived imbalance in federal appointments, calling for equitable representation to strengthen national unity and uphold the principle of federal character.

In addressing the increasing emigration of Nigerian youths, the statement described the trend as a “national brain drain,” emphasising that the government must create opportunities at home that encourage young people to contribute to nation-building.

UNF further noted that basic infrastructure and essential services remain inadequate in many parts of the country, citing deficiencies in power supply, healthcare, education, and access to potable water.

In response to recent criticisms, the group reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement, stating its willingness to work with any individual or political platform that shares its vision of a united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria.