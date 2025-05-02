Lawyers pile pressure on Mele Kyari, allege plot to undermine $4bn refinery probe

A coalition of lawyers and civil society organisations who has been at the forefront of the demand for a probe of former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has vowed to intensify its campaign until justice is served.

The group, under the aegis of the Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law (GDRL), accused Kyari of attempting to derail investigations into the alleged mismanagement of $4 billion allocated to refurbishing Nigeria’s refineries.

In a statement jointly signed by Barrister Aminu Bello, Secretary General, and Rotimi Adeyemo, Director of Publicity, on Friday, April 2, 2025, the group alleged that the former NNPCL executive resorted to underhanded tactics; including bribery, blackmail, and impersonation, to suppress its demand for a judicial commission of inquiry into the alleged misappropriation.

According to the lawyers and CSOs, Kyari is trying to frustrate ongoing calls for transparency by targeting key coalition members with monetary inducements and threats.

“Let it be known that we will not be bought, bullied, or silenced. The attempt to pressure us into withdrawing our petition has failed. The strategy has now shifted to creating confusion using impostors and faceless coalitions. This too will fail,” the statement reads.

“It is baffling that over $4 billion was claimed to have been spent on turnaround maintenance, yet our refineries remain dormant. Where did the money go? We have a duty to ask these questions, and we won’t stop asking until answers are provided under oath.”

The coalition, which had initially submitted a petition to the Minister of Finance demanding a judicial commission of inquiry, is calling for an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of over $4 billion earmarked for refinery repairs that yielded no results.

The group is also challenging the nearly $21.6 billion in crude-backed loans secured by NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership.

Lawyers vow to go harder on Kyari

It argued that Nigeria’s economic sovereignty was further compromised under Kyari through loan structures that surrendered the upside of crude trading to international intermediaries , leaving the country at a disadvantage.

“The damage is clear. Over $4 billion was allegedly spent on fixing refineries that are still far from functional. Crude-for-cash arrangements continued to put Nigeria at a disadvantage, with the nation losing the upside from trading its crude,” the statement added.

“These were not just policy errors — they were systemic betrayals of public trust. No responsible nation allows such weighty financial irregularities to go unchecked. We are calling for the immediate constitution of a judicial commission of inquiry led by retired justices of impeccable character to investigate this criminality.

“The millions of Nigerians who depend on affordable, functional fuel deserve the truth. Their hard-earned money should not be squandered under the guise of maintenance that never occurred.”

Insisting they are undeterred, the lawyers and CSOs warned that if the federal government fails to act, the protest movement will not only continue but escalate to major cities across the country, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna.

“We are prepared to mobilise thousands more. This campaign will spread to every zone of the country until the government establishes a credible, independent panel to probe the NNPCL under Mele Kyari. We have the stamina, and we have the support of the Nigerian people.”

They also challenged investigative journalists and media professionals to independently verify the condition of the refineries and document the truth for the world to see.

“We invite the media to visit Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt refineries. Nigerians deserve to know what $4 billion was allegedly spent on. If nothing has changed, then someone must be held accountable — NOT TOMORROW, BUT NOW.”

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate leadership and prove that his administration is not shielding any individual from scrutiny.

“Mr President, history has placed this responsibility in your hands. You must act swiftly and decisively. Set up an independent commission of inquiry and send a clear message to Nigerians and the world that your government does not tolerate impunity. The time is now,” the statement added.