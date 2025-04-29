Coalition demands full disclosure on $4bn NNPCL refinery repairs under Kyari

A coalition of lawyers and civil society organizations has filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), demanding full transparency on refinery rehabilitation projects and other major oil sector expenditures during the tenure of former Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari.

Led by the Concerned Citizens Against Corruption and fronted by activist Comrade Ogwuche Emmanuel, the group alleges a series of financial irregularities from July 2019 to April 2025, including inflated refinery rehabilitation contracts, misappropriation of funds, and questionable crude oil allocations.

The FOI request seeks detailed records of payments made to consultants and contractors for the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, which were reportedly refurbished at a cost exceeding $4 billion.

The coalition also requested information on crude-backed loans, gasoline imports, the budget, foreign financing, and the physical progress of the AKK Gas Pipeline Project.

“We are concerned about the growing reports of monumental inflation of the refineries rehabilitation contracts.

“Our findings, supported by reliable intelligence, suggest a pattern of institutionalised questionable practices during Mallam Kyari’s tenure,” Ogwuche stated.

The letter further demanded documentation on fuel subsidy disbursements, pipeline security payments, and outcomes of oil exploration activities in Gombe, Bauchi, Ogun, and Nasarawa states.

“Given the gravity of the allegations that necessitated this request, it is imperative that the NNPCL provides full transparency on the expenditures and activities undertaken during Mallam Kyari's tenure,” the group urged.

Under the Freedom of Information Act, NNPCL is expected to respond within seven days.