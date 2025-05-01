Anti-corruption group accuses leader of taking bribe to shield Kyari from probe

An anti-corruption group, Concerned Citizens Against Corruption (CCAC), has accused its convener, Comrade Kabir Matazu, of compromising the campaign for the investigation of Mele Kyari, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited).

In a strongly worded statement signed by its Secretary General, Comrade Moses Okino, on Thursday, May 1, 2025, the coalition officially disowned Matazu following his sudden withdrawal of allegations and demand for accountability against Kyari.

CCAC accused the convener of acting under external influence and betraying the core values of the movement, adding that powerful interests with ties to Kyari’s tenure have been orchestrating a bribery campaign to whitewash his record.

“We, the leadership of Concerned Citizens Against Corruption, categorically state that Kabir Matazu acted alone. His press conference withdrawing our petition was not only unauthorized but disgraceful. It was an act of betrayal,” Okino declared.

“Our coalition was not consulted. There was no meeting, no consensus. We have every reason to believe that Matazu was compromised, and his actions were influenced by monetary inducements meant to derail our anti-corruption campaign.

“We have received reports that James Ume has been moving from office to office, calling activists, lobbying with cash and promises — all to ensure Mele Kyari’s tenure is not subjected to public investigation.

“What happened with Matazu is not an isolated incident. It’s part of a broader plan to intimidate and financially co-opt every voice demanding transparency. But we are not all for sale.”

Matazu makes U-turn on Kyari probe demand

This development comes on the heels of a Mutazu's announcement earlier on Thursday, declaring that the April 23 protest led by the coalition was “hasty” and “misguide.”

He also claimed that the group had misunderstood the legal structure of NNPCL as a limited liability company, going further to laud Kyari’s leadership and retracting all earlier allegations.

But Okino described Matazu’s statements as “a complete reversal of months of research, planning, and verified evidence,” adding that the group’s original petition was backed by whistleblower intelligence and independent investigations.

“We did not arrive at our conclusions lightly. Our allegations against Mele Kyari were based on solid information regarding suspicious transactions, refinery rehabilitation funds, crude swap deals, and procurement irregularities under his watch.

“For Matazu to wake up one morning and claim it was all a misunderstanding insults our collective intelligence and undermines the credibility of civil society work in Nigeria,” Okino stated.

The coalition disclosed that it has immediately set up a disciplinary committee to investigate Matazu’s conduct, with the possibility of expelling him from the group and making its findings public.

“No one is above accountability, not even our convener. Matazu has embarrassed this coalition and will face the consequences of his reckless and suspicious behaviour,” Okino added.

CCAC reaffirmed its original demand for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the office of the Attorney General to probe Kyari’s tenure, insisting that public resources must be accounted for, especially in a sector as strategic as petroleum.

“If indeed Kyari has nothing to hide, he should welcome an open probe. The attempt to gag public inquiry only raises further questions about the scale of financial misconduct under his leadership,” the group said.

“We remain committed to the truth. Nigerians deserve answers, not press conferences staged by individuals who have been bought to rewrite history.

“We owe this country more than silence. Matazu’s actions will not derail us. If anything, they have strengthened our resolve. This fight is no longer just about Kyari; it is about defending the soul of anti-corruption advocacy in Nigeria.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard Matazu’s retraction. It was not made in good faith. It was the product of desperation by people who fear the truth.”