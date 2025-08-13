Kebbi ADC in shambles as group suspends party executives loyal to Malami

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State has been thrown into shambles following the suspension of key party leaders believed to be loyal to a former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The crisis erupted as some aggrieved members of the State Working Committee (SWC) convened an emergency meeting in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, during which they unanimously agreed to suspend several executives of the ADC SWC.

The suspended executives include the state chairman, Bala Sufiyanu , Deputy Chairman Junaidu Mudi , and Secretary Hawwa’u Muhammed .

The dissenting members of the opposition coalition appointed Abdulrazaq Isah as the interim State Chairman, while Adamu Aliyu has been named the new State Secretary.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Kebbi ADC Publicity Secretary, Jamilu Muhammed , urged the public to refrain from engaging with the suspended officials until further notice.

He alleged that the suspended leaders lack moral integrity, transparency, and accountability, adding that they had strayed from the party’s core principles and failed to adopt inclusive and strategic leadership necessary for unifying and advancing the party.

“We were left with no option but to suspend Engr. Bala Sufiyanu and his associates, for several reasons.

“They have been taking unilateral decisions and, on numerous occasions, have conducted official party activities and made critical decisions without consultation or input from other executive members,” Jamilu said.

Malami's loyalists accuse APC of disruption

However, responding to the development, Sufiyanu, whom the Malami Movement backs, accused the ruling APC of orchestrating the suspension to destabilise the opposition in the state.

In a statement he signed, the suspended chieftain described the APC’s actions as “desperate” and aimed at tarnishing the image of both the ADC and Malami.

He alleged that the ruling party was he brain behind a planned press conference scheduled for August 12, 2025, in Kebbi State, which he said was intended to create division and question Malami’s legitimate membership in the ADC.

“The sole purpose of this event is to create disunity, factionalize the ADC, and cast baseless doubts on Malami’s standing within the party,” the statement read.