ADC appoints 32-year-old Jackie Wayas as deputy national publicity secretary

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the appointment of 32-year-old Jackie Wayas as its new deputy national publicity secretary, in what the party describes as a decisive step toward youth and female inclusion in Nigerian politics.

Wayas, a strategic communicator and advocate for inclusive democracy, will oversee the ADC’s conventional media engagement and play a pivotal role in shaping public perception ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Party officials say her appointment reflects a deliberate shift from the dominance of older political figures towards merit-based leadership.

“This is not just about representation; it’s about leadership that works,” a senior ADC figure stated.

Who is Jackie Wayas

Jackie Wayas, ADC deputy national publicity secretary with Peter Obi. [X, formerly Twitter]

Before joining the ADC, Wayas served as a political strategist with the Labour Party, where she was instrumental in the 2023 presidential campaign.

As part of the influential Obidient movement, she used grassroots mobilisation and digital advocacy to connect with millions of young Nigerians, proving the strength of fresh perspectives in national politics.

Her experience in political mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, and public advocacy was further honed in the Labour Party’s national organising office.

The ADC’s leadership believes this background will strengthen its communication strategy and inspire greater public participation.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has praised the appointment, commending the ADC for “walking the talk” on youth inclusion. For Wayas, the role is both a professional milestone and a personal mission.

“We can no longer be spectators. Our voices, our ideas, and our leadership are essential to building the Nigeria we all want,” she has said in past public engagements.