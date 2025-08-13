David Mark named as EFCC's next target as ADC alleges opposition witch-hunt

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of orchestrating politically motivated investigations targeting opposition leaders, alleging that former Senate President and Interim National Chairman, David Mark, is the agency’s latest focus.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 12, ADC acting National Publicity Secretary, Bola Abdullahi, claimed the EFCC had embarked on a “choreographed media trial” against members of the opposition coalition.

This follows Monday’s detention of former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and the invitation of former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

“The EFCC has now surreptitiously started excavating all the files from David Mark’s tenure as Senate President, 10 years after he left office.

“The pattern of ignoring APC stalwarts with fresher and well-documented cases, while targeting opposition figures with stale allegations, is proof of selective justice and an assault on political freedom,” Abdullahi said.

‘Coordinated Assault’ on Opposition

Abdullahi alleged the crackdown was part of the ruling All Progressives Congress’s strategy to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Having failed to stop the coalition, the jittery ruling party’s next move is to discredit its leaders by getting the EFCC to accuse them of looting entire treasuries.

"These are calculated media trials; it matters little whether there is a basis for these accusations — the game is the circus show,” he stated.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar echoed the concerns, accusing President Bola Tinubu of using anti-corruption as a “political tool” to coerce opposition leaders into defecting to the ruling party.

“It is as though today, anyone who associates with the opposition is a target for phantom corruption allegations, and as soon as they are coerced into the political agenda of President Tinubu, their ‘sins’ are forgiven. That is not how to fight the monster of corruption,” Atiku wrote on Facebook.

Rights Group Slams EFCC

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) also criticised the anti-graft agency, likening it to “an obedient lapdog deployed to do the dirty political work of the ruling APC.”

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, claimed the move was intended to “break the spine of the opposition before the 2027 race,” adding, “Every discerning Nigerian can see the handwriting on the wall. The EFCC is no longer the fearless watchdog envisioned by law.”

EFCC and Presidency Deny Claims

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, dismissed the allegations as “self-serving, diversionary, narrow and idle.”

“If I am not condemned for investigating both former and serving strong ruling party governors and ministers, I should not be condemned for also investigating opposition figures. Fraud is fraud. Corruption is corruption. There is no sacred cow,” Olukoyede insisted.

The Presidency also distanced itself from the controversy.

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, told The PUNCH, “We are not the EFCC… you can call the EFCC to find out whether they are weaponising any arrests or whatever. It’s not our business.”

David Mark’s Youth Pledge

Despite the political storm, David Mark used the occasion of International Youth Day to reaffirm ADC’s commitment to youth and women’s inclusion in politics.

Represented by coalition leader and former APC Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman, Mark pledged that “35% of leadership positions are reserved for women” and that Nigerians under 40 would be included in key roles.

“To our young people: ADC is your home. We are opening the doors for the next generation, not as a gesture, but as a commitment.

“Our grassroots structures will be revitalised… from polling units and wards to the national stage,” Mark said.

Mark described ADC as a “focused, principled, and people-oriented coalition committed to delivering good governance for all,” urging youths to join the party regardless of ethnicity, religion, or background.