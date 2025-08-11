2027: ADC begins push for Tinubu's seat with Amaechi, 800,000 new members in Rivers

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State has declared its readiness to compete for the nation’s top political offices, including President Bola Tinubu’s seat in 2027, boasting an influx of high-profile politicians and a rapidly growing membership base now exceeding 800,000.

State Publicity Secretary, Luckyman Egila, speaking at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 8, described the party as “a beautiful bride” attracting some of the state’s most influential political figures.

“As of today, the ADC is a beautiful bride that is receiving key politicians into its fold. We are a moving train because, politically, we don’t see anyone capable of stopping the ADC from clinching whatever ticket or office we want in Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole,” Egila said.

The list of recent defectors includes two former governors, Rotimi Amaechi and Celestine Omehia, alongside the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus.

Also joining the ranks are Senator Lee Maeba, Senator Andrew Uchendu, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Austin Okpara, and former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo.

Ex-Governors, Senators Join ADC

Egila emphasised that these political figures were now “full members” of the ADC, having registered and received official membership cards.

“The names I have mentioned are all key politicians in Rivers State, and of course, you can’t write these people off,” he said.

On the party’s growing numerical strength, Egila noted that the ADC’s structures span every local government area and community in Rivers.

He dismissed any notions of internal strife, stressing that the party is united and disciplined.

