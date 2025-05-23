JUTS IN: DSS, Police arrest 20 hackers for compromising 2025 UTME results

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested 20 suspected hackers for allegedly hacking the 2025 Computer-based Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise.

Pulse gathered that the suspects were apprehended during operations in the nation's capital, Abuja.

They are believed to be part of a syndicate numbering about 100 persons, who specialise in hacking the computer servers of examination bodies like the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).