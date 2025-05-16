JAMB issues fresh guidelines for 2025 UTME resit candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced new guidelines for candidates sitting for the rescheduled 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), following technical issues that marred the initial test.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, May 16, JAMB advised affected candidates to use its official ticketing system to address any challenges related to the resit.

“The ticketing system is fast and easy,” the board noted, assuring candidates of prompt responses.

“For the 2025 UTME Exam rewrite candidates, simply go to jamb.gov.ng and select Quicklinks, select Ticketing/Support.

"Once you have been authenticated as a candidate by entering your registration number, you can select Exam Rewrite and then the applicable subtopic, such as slip printing issue, centre issue, clashing exam issue, or any other issue you may have. You will get a reply as soon as possible,” the board wrote.

The examination body acknowledged the potential difficulties candidates might face, especially those also preparing for their West African Examination Council (WAEC) papers.

JAMB, however, said it had made provisions to address schedule clashes and ensure a smooth process.

The resit, which is scheduled to take place over the weekend, follows confirmation by JAMB’s registrar that the original 2025 UTME was marred by technical errors.

The registrar issued a formal apology and accepted full responsibility for the disruption.