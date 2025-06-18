President Bola Tinubu said he has grown a thick skin against insults from his critics and political enemies to the point that he now learns governance lessons from them.

Tinubu disclosed this while speaking at the town hall meeting held at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The meeting was part of activities scheduled for the President's visit in the wake of recent killings in the state. Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and other dignitaries, including North Central governors, received the President.

“No matter what I do, they will insult me. I read the papers and I learn from their criticism because I can’t see it all,” the President said.

Tinubu says he learns from those who insult him

Over 200 residents of the Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of the state were killed when assailants suspected to be herders invaded on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The unfortunate incident attracted both nationwide and foreign attention, with international media outlets reporting it. Following the outrage, Tinubu visited Benue on Wednesday to console the surviving victims of the killings.

Addressing the Governor, the President said, “Your political enemies don’t want you to succeed. Are you just realising that?”

Tinubu also urged leaders from across the region to work together as part of a non-kinetic approach to solving the hydra-headed insecurity situation.

“We cannot do without another.

“I will want us to create a leadership committee now to meet in Abuja to fashion out a strategy for lasting peace. And I am ready to invest in that peace,” he said.

Tinubu also charged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the Benue killings, questioning the police on why no suspects have been arrested since the incident.

“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made?,” the displeased President asked.

“I expect there should be arrests of those criminals.”