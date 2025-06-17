VIDEO: Gov Alia rejects self-defence, calls for community policing after Benue massacre

In the wake of one of the deadliest attacks in Benue State's recent history, Governor Hyacinth Alia has cautioned against citizen-led retaliation, urging a structured, community-based approach to intelligence and security.

Speaking during an interview on AIT's "Kakaaki" program, the governor addressed the raw emotions gripping the state following the massacre in Yelewata.

"Where you have people who just decide to work up because of sentiments and emotions that are attached... I think we're rendering ourselves a bit more vulnerable," Governor Alia stated, directly addressing calls for armed self-defence.

"So, I wouldn't advocate for self-defence," Governor Alia stressed, and instead, passionately appealed for a focus on grassroots intelligence gathering.

"I would encourage us all to keep calling for community policing because it's the only way. It's the only people from within the state and the local government who would understand what is going on with them," he emphasised.

The Massacre

The governor's plea for calm comes in the devastating aftermath of the Yelewata massacre.

On the night of Friday, June 13, 2025, suspected armed herdsmen descended on the farming communities of Yelewata and Daudu in the Guma Local Government Area.

The assailants unleashed a wave of terror, shooting indiscriminately and setting fire to homes.

The attack, which has been described as a "bloodbath," claimed the lives of over 100 people, with some reports placing the death toll closer to 200.

The victims tragically included many Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who had sought refuge in Yelewata from previous conflicts, believing it to be a safe haven.