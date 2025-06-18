Revered Benue monarch and Paramount ruler of Tiv Nation, James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, has disclaimed suggestions that the killings in the state are the result of clashes between herders and farmers.

Popularly known by his title, Tor Tiv, Ayatse, described as misinformation the claim that innocent Benue indigenes are also aggressors in the recent killings.

He made this known while speaking at the town hall meeting between President Bola Tinubu and stakeholders following the latest wave of killings in Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The event, held at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, allowed the President to directly interact with concerned groups over the recent spate of killings in the state.

Meanwhile, the monarch dismissed suggestions that Benue people need to remain tolerant and learn to be accommodating, saying such remarks stemmed from disinformation.

Ayatse told the President that the decades-long killings were a calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign in the state, blaming the act on “herder terrorists and bandits.”.

“We do have grave concerns about the misinformation and misrepresentation of the security crisis in Benue State. Your Excellency, it’s not headers/farmers clashes, it’s not communal clashes, it’s not reprisal attacks or skirmishes," he said.

“It is this misinformation that has led to suggestions such as ‘remain tolerant, negotiate for peace, learn to live with your neighbours’.

“What we are dealing with here in Benue is a calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land grabbing campaign by header terrorists and bandits, which has been going on for decades and is worsening every year.

“Wrong diagnosis will always lead to wrong treatment. So, we are dealing with something far more sinister than we think about. It’s not learning to live with your neighbors; it is dealing with the war,” the Tor Tiv added.

Tinubu frowns upon lack of arrests after Benue killings

Meanwhile, the President was dismayed by security operatives' failure to apprehend suspects linked to the recent bloodbath that claimed over 200 lives when assailants suspected to be herders invaded the community on Friday, June 13, 2025.

While addressing the stakeholders, Tinubu questioned the police authority over the absence of arrests days after the massacre.

“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made?,” the displeased President asked.

“I expect there should be arrests of those criminals.”

“I give you the assurance that we will find peace and convert this tragedy to prosperity.”