President Bola Tinubu has expressed dismay over the failure of security operatives to apprehend suspects linked to the recent bloodbath in Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

No fewer than 200 people were killed when assailants suspected to be herders invaded the community on Friday, June 13, 2025, and carried out the dastardly act.

The incident, another episode in the recent wave of violent killings in the North-Central state, triggered national outrage, forcing the President to make a condolence visit on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Addressing a stakeholders' town hall meeting held at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, Tinubu questioned the police authority over the absence of arrests days after the massacre.

“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made?,” the displeased President asked.

“I expect there should be arrests of those criminals.”

“I give you the assurance that we will find peace and convert this tragedy to prosperity.”

Tinubu orders crackdown on perpetrators of Benue killings

President Bola Tinubu visits surviving victims of the Benue killings at the hospital.

While addressing the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, and other security heads, the President charged them to intensify efforts in tracking down the assailants.

“Christopher, I watched your comment, and I know you can’t be tired staying in the bush with Oluyede (COAS). But we need to keep our ears to the ground and help get those criminals,” he ordered.

Upon arrival in Benue, Tinubu visited the living survivors of the attack at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital to sympathise with them.