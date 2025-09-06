How Sujimoto used unauthorised account to collect N5.7bn school building contract - Enugu govt

The Enugu State Government has accused Olasijibomi Ogundele, CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, of defrauding the state of nearly ₦6 billion earmarked for its flagship Smart Green Schools project.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, the government alleged that Ogundele “resorted to shoddy jobs and the use of inexperienced workers and quack engineers” after receiving ₦5.76bn, half of the ₦11.4bn contract sum awarded on July 2, 2024.

“For the avoidance of doubt, on July 2, 2024, the Enugu State Government awarded a contract in the sum of ₦11,457,930,950.52. The Enugu State Government paid the sum of ₦5,762,565,475.25, representing 50 per cent of the contract sum, in order to fast-track the projects at all the sites,” the statement read.

The government further alleged that “none of his sites met the structural integrity of the projects as specified in the structural drawing. Worse still, he vanished into thin air with the money.”

According to the statement, Ogundele also manipulated the process by presenting a Jaiz Bank bond to secure the deal, but diverting payments into Sujimoto’s Zenith Bank account, a move officials described as evidence of “a premeditated intent to defraud the state ab initio.”

The state government confirmed that the sites have now been reassigned, insisting: “Nigerians should therefore disregard his theatrics and crocodile tears… Enugu State Government will surely recover every penny of Ndi Enugu fraudulently obtained by Mr. Olasijibomi Ogundele (Sujimoto).”