EFCC declares Sujimoto CEO wanted over alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Olasijibomi Ogundele, the chief executive officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, wanted over alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

In a public notice issued on Friday, September 5, and signed by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency called on the public to assist in tracking the Lagos-based businessman.

“Ogundele is a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government of Osun State, and his last known address is: G 29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State. Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its offices,” the statement read.

The development marks another controversy surrounding the luxury real estate mogul. In October 2024, Ogundele was detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja over an alleged case of fraud.

That detention followed a petition filed by Pelumi Olajengbesi, a human rights lawyer, who accused Ogundele of defrauding one Kabiru Ibrahim of $325,000.

According to the petition, Ibrahim had paid the sum as half of the cost of a three-bedroom flat in an estate project allegedly marketed by Ogundele.

However, it was later discovered that no such housing project existed under Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited.

Although Ogundele was released at the time, the EFCC’s latest declaration signals a widening probe into his business dealings.

The Sujimoto brand, once touted as a rising force in Nigeria’s luxury property sector, is now under scrutiny as investigators delve deeper into its operations.

