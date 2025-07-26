Tinubu has captured South, he needs little votes from North in 2027 - Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, the former Governor of Ekiti State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called the 2027 presidential election in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

He made the call while appearing on Channels Television ’s Politics Today on Friday, July 25, 2025, where he spoke on the PDP crisis and ongoing political realignments ahead of the next general election.

The former Governor played down the threats of opposition against Tinubu's chances, insisting that the President holds all the aces to secure a re-election, dismissing the reported growing disaffection against the President in the North.

According to Fayose, Tinubu has taken over the South and only needs a slight turnout in the North to secure victory in 2027.

President Bola Tinubu and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

At the same time, he predicted that the Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, would finish second in the election, while the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC) would finish fourth.

Surprisingly, Fayose said the crisis-riddled PDP will come fourth in the contest if it doesn't resolve its internal problems.

“Tinubu outside the government consummated the APC, took that APC up and defeated the PDP in 2015. Without the opposition in 2023, the same Tinubu defeated everybody. So you think the man does not have a brain even if he does not talk? It’s only if I don’t have what it takes like him, I would have been a strategist," he stated.

“The man has taken all over the south; he only needs little to turn it in the the north. Peter Obi will still have a good show. You can’t deny that. I always tell the truth. Obi will have a better show than the PDP. The PDP will come fourth and the ADC will come third. The APC will come first. Obi will come second. Write it down. You don’t have to be fooling people.

“On whether I’m trusted or not, I don’t have to be trusted. That’s their problem. You know the situation of our party today. And it’s in my prayer that the PDP does not come fourth in the coming election.