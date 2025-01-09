VIDEO: How I plotted, scripted Fayose’s impeachment with Obasanjo – Buhari’s ex-aide

Babafemi Ojudu, former Special Adviser on Political Matters to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has unveiled his pivotal role in orchestrating the impeachment of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State.

Speaking on the State Affairs podcast with Edmund Obilo, Ojudu disclosed that he collaborated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to script the dramatic political manoeuvre.

“I plotted and scripted the impeachment of Fayose in Ekiti. I used Obasanjo, and when he realised it, he fought back against me,” Ojudu revealed during the Thursday morning podcast.

He elaborated that his plan included securing the lawmakers’ allegiance, stating, “I took all the lawmakers to Lagos, kept them in hotels, and fed them. They were not happy with Fayose, and I exploited that weak link.”

Ojudu further detailed his agreement with Obasanjo to ensure Fayose’s impeachment while safeguarding the deputy governor’s position.

However, tensions escalated when Obasanjo allegedly deployed soldiers to reinstate the deputy governor as acting governor.

“When she got there, I called people to resist her, leaving no alternative but to declare an emergency,” Ojudu recounted.

How Fayose sued me - Ojudu

The political tussle did not end without legal ramifications.

“Fayose sued me for libel, but I presented my facts in court. Justice Daramola told Fayose, ‘you have no honour and integrity,’” Ojudu added.

Fayose, who assumed office on 29 May 2003 after defeating Niyi Adebayo in the gubernatorial elections, saw his tenure abruptly end on 16 October 2006 due to the impeachment.