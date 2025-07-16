Fayose walks free after years of legal battle with EFCC

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has been discharged and acquitted by a Federal High Court in Lagos over allegations of money laundering and financial misappropriation amounting to ₦2.2 billion.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, July 15, morning, the court upheld a no-case submission filed by Fayose, declaring that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had failed to present enough credible evidence to warrant a defence.

"The prosecution failed to link the defendant to the alleged crimes in a manner that warrants this court to call upon him to open his defence," the presiding judge ruled.

This ruling effectively brings to an end the years-long legal battle that began shortly after Fayose's tenure as governor ended.

The EFCC had pursued the case, alleging that Fayose had laundered public funds through various channels during his time in office.

The trial had dragged on for years, forming one of the most high-profile anti-corruption cases against a former governor in Nigeria.

However, the court found that the evidence brought forward was insufficient to sustain the accusations.

Legal observers say the ruling highlights weaknesses in how high-profile corruption cases are often prosecuted.

In an earlier stage of the proceedings, the court had also granted Fayose permission to travel abroad for medical treatment, following a separate application.

Supporters of Fayose hailed the judgment as a vindication, while critics of the EFCC argue the outcome points to deeper institutional shortcomings in securing convictions in politically sensitive cases.