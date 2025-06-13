President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been applauded for his decisive intervention in Rivers State's political crisis, particularly the appointment of Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as Sole Administrator.

The Nigeria Peace and Governance Initiative described the move as a turning point that has helped restore public confidence in governance and reinforced the authority of democratic institutions.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday, June 13, 2025, the group’s president, Dr. Charles Obeli, said the federal government's declaration of a state of emergency and subsequent installation of a neutral, experienced figure like Ibas marked a critical shift in curbing political instability in the state.

“Before the federal government stepped in, Rivers State was on the edge. What we witnessed was the gradual hijack of democratic space by individuals who saw state power as personal property. The appointment of Rear Admiral Ibas sent a strong message that the era of lawlessness is over and that responsible governance is back,” Obeli stated.

He praised Ibas for maintaining a neutral posture and taking immediate action to stabilise the state, noting that his leadership has created visible improvements in civil administration and reduced tensions.

“Since his appointment, there’s been a visible return to normalcy. Public offices are functioning without intimidation, and the state’s political temperature has dropped significantly. It shows the power of impartial leadership,” Obeli noted.

Group hails Tinubu for recent nominations

President Bola Tinubu and Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas

The group also commended Tinubu’s recent nomination of professionals for confirmation into key state institutions, describing the gesture as a commitment to merit-based leadership.

“These nominees are not career politicians or recycled loyalists. They are proven professionals with track records of service and discipline. This is a clear signal to Rivers people that our state is turning a new page — one focused on merit, integrity, and national interest above narrow agendas,” he said.

According to Obeli, the president’s refusal to politicise the selection process demonstrates a clear understanding of the complexities within Rivers’ political landscape.

“The people of Rivers State have long yearned for a breath of fresh air in governance. What we’re witnessing now is a leadership approach that prioritises the welfare of the people over party affiliations,” he added.

He urged the National Assembly to accelerate the confirmation process so that the nominees could maintain momentum in rebuilding the state’s institutions.

In his closing remarks, Obeli called on traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and local communities to support the federal initiative and contribute to the long-term peacebuilding process.

“Peace is not automatic; it is cultivated. What we have now is a window of opportunity to build institutions that serve the people, not individuals. We urge all Rivers stakeholders to close ranks and support this national rescue effort,” he said.