Reaction trail Senator Dickson's protest against Tinubu over Rivers takeover

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has commended Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for what he described as a rare act of courage and patriotism during President Bola Tinubu’s recent State of the Nation Address.

Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West in the 10th Senate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had criticised the president’s silence on the political crisis in Rivers State, particularly the controversial appointment of a Sole Administrator and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly.

Frank, speaking in a statement issued Friday, June 13, described Dickson as “a present-day defender of democracy” for daring to confront the "anti-democratic tendencies" of the current administration.

“He did not just make me proud as a citizen of Nigeria, he has made me proud as a Bayelsan and as a Niger Delta son,” Frank said.

Senator Dickson had also accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of muzzling his attempt to raise a point of order concerning the Rivers situation before the joint legislative session, where Tinubu addressed the nation.

Frank criticised the ruling APC for “not believing in democracy and the rule of law,” likening Dickson’s stand to democratic practices in countries like the U.S., U.K., and South Africa.

“Even if his colleagues may not support him due to cowardice, Nigerians and the world are with him,” he added.

He warned of potential backlash, such as suspension, but urged Dickson to remain steadfast.

“History will never forget him for confronting the truth,” Frank said.

The activist also condemned the silence of the Senate minority caucus, accusing its leader, Senator Abba Moro, of being “compromised” and failing to challenge government excesses.