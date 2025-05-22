Tinubu submits ₦1.48trn Rivers budget to NASS amid emergency rule

President Bola Tinubu has formally presented a ₦1.481 trillion budget for Rivers State to the National Assembly for consideration, following the Supreme Court's nullification of the state's 2025 appropriation bill and the imposition of emergency rule.

In a letter to lawmakers, Tinubu stated that the intervention was necessary after the dissolution of the state’s legislative and executive leadership.

The National Assembly had earlier taken over legislative functions in the state after a March 18 emergency declaration.

“This presentation becomes imperative given the nullification of the previous budget and the suspension of the constitutional institutions of governance in Rivers State,” Tinubu said.

The President suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly in March. Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) was appointed as the Sole Administrator of the state.

Breaking down the proposed budget, Tinubu said ₦324 billion would be allocated to infrastructure, ₦166 billion to health, ₦75.6 billion to education, and ₦31.4 billion to agriculture. He noted that the agricultural sector is projected to create around 6,000 jobs.

“This budget is designed to stabilise the state, restore critical services, and improve livelihoods. I appeal for its urgent passage in the interest of peace and development in Rivers State,” Tinubu wrote.