The immediate past Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has affirmed that there's no pathway to victory for President Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2027 elections.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former APC chieftain declared the chance of Tinubu securing a second term in office impossible, stressing that anyone who thought otherwise is out of touch with the reality in the country.

He avowed that the Nigerians' confidence in the ruling party and the current president has hit rock bottom, suggesting that the people will express their resentment through the ballots in the upcoming election.

“Anybody that thinks it is possible for President Bola Tinubu to get re-elected is living in another country, not Nigeria. It is impossible for Bola Tinubu to get re-elected,” he said in the video posted on his X account on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

El-Rufai APC defectors are hungry opportunists

President Bola Tinubu and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [Twitter:HassanBBest]

The erstwhile FCT Minister stressed that the President will lose his re-election bid, claiming that even the weakest opposition would floor him because Nigerians are discontent with his administration's policies as well as the APC.

“I don’t see a pathway for him,” he declared.

The former governor also didn't see any significance in the recent influx of opposition members into the APC, insisting that the real target of the SDP and its emerging coalition remains the voters.

“It is greedy and hungry politicians and those that are looking for money, contract, appointment, office that are defecting,” he added.

“The other class of those defecting are those who know that the EFCC or ICPC can intimidate them, because they know what they have done if they have done what is not quite right.

“And this is what I think the SDP and the coalition of political parties or grouping that we are working with is targeting. We believe that the 2027 elections will be between the APC and Nigerians,” he concluded.