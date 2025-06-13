'I am wiser now' — Bello El-Rufai apologises to Goodluck Jonathan for past criticism

Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives representing Kaduna North, has publicly apologised to former President Goodluck Jonathan for his previous harsh criticism of the ex-leader.

The lawmaker, who is the son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said his past stance was driven by ignorance and youthful exuberance.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Bello expressed regret over his earlier views and acknowledged that Nigeria experienced good governance under Jonathan's administration.

“When I was naive or when I thought ego or gratification mattered, I used to be very active in criticising President Jonathan.

“I even forgot in my naivety, as many young people do, that we had governance then,” he said.

The legislator revealed that he had asked his father to convey his apology to the former president during a consultation visit.

“He said he was going to see President Jonathan, and I paused. I said, ‘Please when you see him, tell him I am very sorry, I am wiser now.’”

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. [Facebook]

Bello’s remarks come years after his vocal opposition to Jonathan ahead of the 2015 general election, which brought Muhammadu Buhari to power.

His apology signals a shift in tone among some members of the political class who were once fiercely critical of the former president’s leadership.

He went further to praise Jonathan’s democratic maturity, saying, “It takes a lot, particularly in Africa, to lose an election and leave. He did that.”

The apology has sparked online conversations, with many Nigerians commending the lawmaker for demonstrating humility and introspection.