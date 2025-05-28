PHOTOS: Atiku, El-Rufai meet as plot to unseat Tinubu in 2027 intensifies

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met with former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday evening in Abuja, signalling a new phase in high-level talks aimed at forming a broad opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was accompanied by Alhaji Musa Halilu (Dujima Adamawa) during the closed-door meeting at El-Rufai’s residence.

The visit follows a series of consultations involving key political figures, including the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Though details of the meeting remain closely guarded, sources close to both camps describe it as "strategic" and “forward-looking,” with discussions reportedly centred on unifying the opposition to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s expected re-election bid.

El-Rufai, speaking previously on the coalition efforts, stated bluntly: “The objective of the coalition would be to ensure that President Bola Tinubu loses his bid for re-election in the 2027 presidential election.”

This is the latest in a string of political manoeuvres by opposition leaders seeking to recalibrate Nigeria’s political landscape.

Atiku has been vocal about the need for a strong, united opposition, particularly in light of widespread dissatisfaction with economic and security challenges under the current administration.

While neither Atiku nor El-Rufai has confirmed any formal alliance, the meeting has fueled speculation about an emerging bloc that could reshape the 2027 race.

Political analysts say the combination of Atiku’s national stature and El-Rufai’s cross-party appeal could present a formidable challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), especially if talks with Peter Obi and others bear fruit.