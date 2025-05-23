Political division in El-Rufai's family as son endorses Tinubu for 2nd term

The political landscape in Nigeria is witnessing a dramatic twist as internal divisions emerge within the family of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

His son, Bello El-Rufai, has publicly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, aligning himself with the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite growing national discontent and opposition realignments.

In a surprising move, Bello also announced his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), promising to rally and unify opposition forces to defeat the APC in the 2027 general elections.

His dual stance has triggered confusion and controversy, especially given his continued support for Tinubu.

Reno Omokri reacts to political discord in El-Rufai's family

Political commentator and activist Reno Omokri seized on the discord, tweeting, “If El-Rufai can’t convince his son to leave Tinubu, how will he convince Nigerians?”

The comment has since gone viral, highlighting the public’s fascination with the family's internal divide.

The rift within the El-Rufai family has been growing. Last year, another of the former governor's sons, Bashir El-Rufai, lambasted both President Tinubu and Kaduna Governor Uba Sani on social media.

He predicted their defeat in 2027 and suggested that the ongoing probe into his father’s alleged mismanagement of ₦423 billion was politically motivated.

“No one is too big to be elected out of office by the people. Let us be patient,” Bashir tweeted defiantly.