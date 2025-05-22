El-Rufai endorses minister Bosun Tijani amid plot to unseat Tinubu in 2027

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has signalled a bold political move ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

He revealed plans to oust President Bola Tinubu while expressing strong support for the current Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

Speaking at the Arewa Tech Fest in Katsina on Wednesday, May 21, El-Rufai made clear his alignment with a growing political coalition determined to unseat the president.

“There was a very important meeting of the coalition we’re putting together to ensure that President Tinubu goes back to Lagos,” El-Rufai said, suggesting an active effort to build an opposition front ahead of the next presidential race.

Despite Tijani serving under the Tinubu administration, El-Rufai praised the minister’s performance and hinted at keeping him in a future government, should their coalition succeed.

“Though we will still keep Bosun Tijani, we will still keep the minister because he is doing good work,” he said, applauding Tijani’s efforts in driving innovation and digital development in Nigeria.

The minister had earlier delivered a keynote address at the tech-focused event, which drew major industry players and innovators.

El-Rufai’s remarks, delivered after Tijani’s speech, underscore a complex dynamic within Nigeria’s political landscape, where performance may outweigh party loyalty.