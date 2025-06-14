'Ashawo Kobo Kobo!': Atiku's camp slams Reno Omokri over ‘political flirtation’ with Tinubu

The media team of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lashed out at ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri, accusing him of political double-dealing between Atiku and President Bola Tinubu.

In a scathing statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, Omokri was described as a "master of treachery" and likened to a "Judas Iscariot," amid rising tensions over Omokri’s recent public remarks about both political figures.

“Reno Omokri, you are a classic case study in psychological projection — an insecure man so desperate to escape his own failures that he accuses others of the very flaws that define him,” Ibe wrote.

The response followed Omokri’s claim on his X page that he recently had a phone conversation with Atiku.

While Omokri presented the call as evidence of goodwill, Ibe dismissed the narrative, suggesting the conversation was part of Omokri’s ongoing search for relevance and personal gain.

“Let’s not pretend. That phone call you trumpet was likely just another pit stop in your never-ending pilgrimage for personal ‘goodness,’” Ibe retorted.

“Your kind of goodness isn’t ethical — it’s transactional, scavenging like a hyena sniffing out its next meal.”

"You Can’t Keep Tinubu as Wife, Atiku as Side Chick"

Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]

In a stinging rebuke laced with satire and religious imagery, Ibe accused Omokri of weaponising his pastoral persona for political relevance.

“You parade yourself as a pastor, but you are a pastor just like Simon the Sorcerer,” he said.

Perhaps the most biting part of the statement was a metaphor that likened Omokri’s shifting allegiances to polygamy.

“You want a political wife in Tinubu and a side chick in Atiku? Sorry, Reno. Nigeria isn’t your polygamous playground. That riverside romance has failed spectacularly,” Ibe stated.

Tinubu's Certificate and FBI Files: A Challenge to Omokri

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

The statement also challenged Omokri to shift his focus from online commentary to substance by investigating unresolved questions about Tinubu’s academic records and past legal entanglements.

“Instead of clowning around on the imaginary Lagos-Calabar expressway, why not explain how Government College Lagos awarded a certificate to Bola A. Tinubu in 1970 — two full years before the school was established?”