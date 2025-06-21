Senate President Godswill Akpabio says Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri may soon dump the PDP and join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio made the comment during a ceremony in Uyo to welcome Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno into the APC on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The event, held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and several governors and senators of the ruling party.

Governor Eno officially defected from the PDP to the APC on June 6, 2925. Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom, said the move was more than a defection, describing it as a “reunification of Akwa Ibom with Nigeria.”

He also praised Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori , noting that he had also joined the APC camp. According to him, the South-South gradually aligns with the ruling party, and more governors will follow suit.

“Governor Umo Eno, after you, who knows? Rivers State will tumble. After Rivers, Bayelsa will join,” Akpabio said. “Of course, we have won the election in Edo State. We produced our amiable senator, Monday Okpebholo.”

He also predicted a massive victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, saying the South-South will vote overwhelmingly for the president. “Come 2027, South-South will go one way; the South-South will vote for President Bola Tinubu. I see you becoming the first re-elected governor in 2027. I see the president getting 99.9 percent votes.”