Akwa Ibom State witnessed a seismic political realignment on Friday, June 5, 2025, as Governor Pastor Umo Eno formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), taking with him an overwhelming majority of his political team.

At a well-attended event held at the Banquet Hall in Uyo, Governor Eno was joined by members of the State Executive Council, State and National Assembly lawmakers, and local government chairpersons in declaring support for what they described as a "visionary and inclusive" leadership style.

Speaking at the event, Governor Eno drew inspiration from the Dalai Lama to frame his decision:

"It was Dalai Lama, one of the world’s most highly admired moral voices who spoke so eloquently about change and the constancy of values. Dalai had advised the world to 'Open your arms to change, but don’t let go of your values.'”

He continued: "Today, fellow Akwaibomites, we are gathered here to witness change while equally affirming the constancy of our collective values and defining ethos as a State."

Governor Eno confirmed that he had officially resigned from the PDP earlier that day and submitted resignation letters to his ward chairman, the state chairman, and the national chairman of the party.

"I have therefore, decided to progressively move to the All Progressives Congress (APC)," he declared. "Though I have changed my political affiliation... my values, my moral fibre, the foundational principles I have nourished and lived by remain unchanged and sacrosanct."

Explaining his reasons, he said: "Why am I in the APC, you may ask? The answer is short and simple: Enlightened State Interest predicated on the need to align our State with the Centre to attract more Federal presence."

Reaffirming his commitment to unity, Eno promised continued bipartisan governance:

"Akwa Ibom State, I promise you will be a model of how to work together, pray together, aspire together, dream together and achieve together without the polarising impulses of partisan politics."

Director-General of Campaigns, Chief Assam Assam, SAN, described the Governor’s movement as a “new dawn” in the state’s political history.

The highlight of the ceremony was the symbolic presentation of the APC broom by Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

“What we are witnessing is not a defection—it is a movement. The people of Akwa Ibom are shifting to the progressive fold, and we welcome you warmly as you connect to the centre,” Uzodinma said.

The show of support was extensive. The APC State Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo; ALGON Chairman, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong; and Senator Ekong Sampson, among others, all reaffirmed their alignment with Governor Eno.

Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, praising the governor’s bold step:

“Your Excellency, you mean well for your people. This decision will strengthen our state’s connection with the national leadership.”

Governors from Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Ebonyi, Delta, Edo, and Cross River states attended the event, alongside key ministers including Senator Atiku Bagudu and Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, signalling widespread national support.