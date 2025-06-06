Ini Ememobong, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, has voluntarily exited Governor Umo Eno's cabinet in Akwa Ibom State.

Ememobong's resignation followed the defection of his principal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eno formally joined the APC on Friday, June 6, 2025, after nearly three months of signalling his intention to leave the PDP.

Akwa Ibom has been under the PDP's control since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999. However, a fortnight ago, Eno informed his cabinet of his imminent defection to the APC, instructing commissioners and other appointees to follow him in his new journey or quit.

“It’s no more news that I’m moving; if you don’t know that by now, I don’t know what else you know," he said while addressing his cabinet at a State Executive Council meeting.

“So, we want our commissioners and members of Excos, appointees; I am told that some of you are saying that you will not come, you are free, absolutely free not to join me, but you won’t be in my state executive council.

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

“So, you better just be prepared to resign the day I announce that I’m moving because you are an appointee and your loyalty is to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti party, it’s not a threat, it is what it is. I won’t beg you to come, you should normally not even expect it.”

I can't follow you to APC - commissioner tells Governor Eno

Meanwhile, following the Governor's defection on Friday, Ememobong announced that he had decided to part ways. In a resignation letter dated June 6, 2025, and addressed to Eno, the former commissioner said he cannot join the APC.

He cited the Governor’s directive requiring appointees who refuse to follow him to resign.

“Today, I have tendered my resignation to the Governor in compliance with his directive that his appointees who are unwilling to join him on the political journey to the APC should resign,” Ememobong wrote on his Facebook page.

“While I cannot question or fault the Governor’s personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn. My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long-standing opposition to that political platform, which is daily validated by numerous Nigerians across many sectors.