Kenneth Okonkwo is still living in bondage, Gov. Eno blasts actor for calling him “transgenderic”

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has launched a retaliatory attack on actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, taking a dig at him with old movie, Living in Bondage.

The Governor was responding to Okonkwo’s initial attack on him for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where he referred to him as a “transgenderic governor”.

In retaliation, Governor Eno dismissed the actor’s criticism, describing him as a failed actor, attempted politician, and lawyer who has never moved a motion. He added on two occasions that Okonkwo was “still living in bondage”.

Living in Bondage is a two part Nollywood drama produced between 1992 and 1993. The movie starred Okonkwo alongside other notable Nigerian movie stars like Kanayo O. Kanayo and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

However, responding to Okonkwo, Governor Eno said: “Some people are talking even those that are not from Akwa Ibom. Even those that have done things, they have done everything and they failed. They tried to become actors and they failed. They are still living in bondage, trying to put their mouth on what doesn’t concern them. Tell them that this is living reality.

“He should go to his state and fight. He is an attempted politician, he tried in the labor party he ran away. He tried acting, he was living in bondage. He is an attempted lawyer; he has never moved one motion before. So, such people don’t listen to them.