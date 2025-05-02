Akpabio: Concerns arise over alleged plot to smear Senator Natasha

There have been growing concerns over an alleged orchestrated campaign to smear the image of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the 10th National Assembly.

Prominent political figure, Mohammed Abdullahi, raised the concern in response to the recent twist in the ongoing sexual harassment saga involving Natasha and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, calling for transparency and accountability in political discourse.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 2, 2025, Abdullahi alleged that recent media publications targeting Natasha may have been part of a coordinated effort involving third-party actors, reportedly linked to the office of his rival.

He referenced unconfirmed reports suggesting that substantial funds may have changed hands to fuel the negative coverage.

Pulse reports that a United States-based activist, Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke, released evidence of alleged phone conversations between her and the Kogi lawmaker during a Facebook Live session on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The evidence, which Duru said has been sent to authorities in the US and other parts of the world for forensic analysis and investigation, lends credence to her claim that Natasha had planned to frame Akpabio for sexual harassment and organ trafficking allegations.

Professor Mgbeke also said, after realising that her sexual harassment allegation wasn't getting anywhere, Natasha offered her N200m to accuse the Senate President of organ harvesting, linking him with the death of a young girl who passed a few years ago.

Smear campaign against Natasha

Meanwhile, Abdullahi called for a thorough investigation into the latest allegations by the appropriate authorities.

“There are serious questions about the motivation behind these attacks and whether public resources are being misused to suppress dissenting voices,” he said.

The politician urged security and anti-corruption agencies to probe the funding sources behind recent publications, stressing that public confidence in institutions depends on principled leadership and transparency.

“At a time when Nigerians are facing unprecedented economic challenges, it is imperative that our leaders focus on governance—not political distractions,” he noted.

Abdullahi expressed solidarity with Natasha, describing the situation as a test of how Nigeria treats women in leadership roles. He called on Akpabio to directly address any outstanding allegations with clarity and respect for due process.

“The focus must return to the issues that matter to the Nigerian people.

“We must resist the politics of personal attacks and elevate the standard of public service,” Abdullahi stated.

He concluded by urging all stakeholders to uphold the dignity of the National Assembly and protect the democratic space from tactics that could erode public trust.

Meanwhile, the Kogi lawmaker has also responded to Duru's allegations.

“I have carefully watched a livestream which was done by one Sandra C Duru on facebook, on May 1st, 2025. The content of the livestream including the voice effect credited to me are entirely untrue, and most manipulated to serve Sandra Duru’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Godswill Akpabio," she said in a statement.

“To the best of my knowledge, those words used against Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Dr. Abiola, FIDA and fellow Nigerians as 'Gullible and Hungry' are crazy falsehoods and did not emanate from the natural cause of any contact involving me.