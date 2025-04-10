BREAKING: Akpabio writes IGP demands Natasha’s prosecution over assassination claim

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has formally petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, calling for an urgent investigation and prosecution of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over what he described as a “criminally defamatory and inciting” allegation that he plotted her assassination.

In a petition dated April 3 and also addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation, Akpabio reacted strongly to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's comments during an April 1 speech in Kogi State.

In the speech, she alleged that Akpabio directed former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello to have her killed in a way that would suggest her constituents were responsible.

“This statement is not only a heinous lie but a reckless and deliberate attempt to damage my reputation, endanger my life and security, and incite political unrest,” Akpabio stated in the petition.

He characterised the accusation as politically motivated and without evidence, adding, “It is a calculated act of blackmail and character assassination, designed to portray me as a political villain.”

The Senate President emphasised the seriousness of the allegation, noting its widespread circulation across television, radio, print, and social media platforms.

According to him, the traction the claim has gained in public discourse necessitates a swift and decisive response from law enforcement.

“The severity of this false allegation, and the fact that it has gained public traction, makes it necessary that law enforcement agencies treat it with the urgency it deserves,” he said.

Akpabio urged the police to consider charges under criminal defamation, incitement, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, stressing the importance of holding public officials accountable for potentially destabilising statements.