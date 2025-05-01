Natasha fires back at Agbakoba over Akpabio's sexual harassment allegation retraction demand

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has refuted claims by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Olisa Agbakoba that she ignored two letters demanding a retraction of her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a detailed rejoinder dated April 30 obtained by Pulse Nigeria, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted that no letters dated April 14 or 22, as claimed by Agbakoba during recent televised appearances, were ever served on her by courier, post, or personal delivery.

She expressed concern that the allegations of her non-response were misleading and harmful, particularly as two related court cases are currently pending.

She referenced two ongoing suits—CV/816/25, filed by Akpabio’s wife, seeking ₦250 billion in damages for alleged defamation, and FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, her own suit challenging her Senate suspension and withdrawal of privileges.

While the first concerns her sexual harassment claim, the second challenges what she terms a denial of fair hearing and a breach of her legislative rights.

Citing the doctrine of lis pendens, Akpoti-Uduaghan criticised Agbakoba and Akpabio for allegedly breaching the sub judice principle by running a media campaign while previously invoking the same principle to shut down her petition before the Senate committee.

She also accused the Senate President of presiding over her suspension in violation of natural justice principles and court orders, stressing that her silence had been informed by legal advice, not an admission of guilt or fabrication.

Dismissing Agbakoba’s demand for proof outside court as lacking legal authority, she affirmed her right to seek redress through lawful judicial processes and international instruments.

“The assessment of evidence belongs to the courts alone,” she wrote, urging Agbakoba to offer his client comprehensive legal advice rather than prosecuting a media agenda.