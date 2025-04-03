Senator Abbo accuses Akpabio of exposing Natasha's life to danger

Former Adamawa North Senator, Elisha Abbo, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of exposing suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to life-threatening danger by ordering the withdrawal of her security details.

Abbo, speaking on Arise News' PrimeTime show on Wednesday night, April 2, criticised Akpabio’s handling of Natasha’s suspension, describing it as politically biased and high-handed.

The Senate had earlier suspended Natasha for six months over her failure to substantiate sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio.

However, Abbo argued that the Senate President’s actions went beyond legislative discipline and placed Natasha at risk.

“In the case of Natasha, it took a different dimension,” Abbo stated. “He [Akpabio] sat like the emperor he claims he is and ordered her suspension, withdrew her security, stopped her salary, barred her from the National Assembly, and even instructed the Inspector General of Police not to provide her security.”

The former senator insisted that such a move deliberately endangered Natasha.

“When you withdraw somebody’s security— which is not right— that means you are exposing her to be killed,” he said.

Abbo also pointed out the inconsistency in Senate disciplinary actions , referencing Akpabio’s own altercations in the 8th Senate.

“If Akpabio was not suspended for clashing with Saraki, why is Natasha suspended for six months?” he questioned.