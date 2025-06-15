President Bola Tinubu’s June 12 Democracy Day honours have stirred controversy after several key figures in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle were left out, most notably the late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

In his national address, Tinubu paid tribute to select individuals who, he said, “stood tall when it was risky to do so” and contributed to ending military dictatorship. But the move has been criticised for what many see as glaring omissions.

Ajasin Family Decries Omission

The family of Chief Ajasin, a founding leader of pro democracy group National Democratic Coalition, NADECO and sociopolitical group, Afenifere, expressed deep disappointment over his exclusion.

In a statement, his son, Chief Tokunbo Ajasin, described the omission as “unconscionable,” stressing that his father was a central figure in the pro-democracy movement and a key architect of Nigeria’s return to civilian rule.

“Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, CFR, was more than just a participant. He was a principal architect of the democracy we now enjoy,” the statement read.

Tokunbo noted that even Chief Anthony Enahoro (NADECO Deputy Leader) and Mr. Ayo Opadokun (General Secretary) were omitted, despite their frontline roles.

He cited Battle Lines, a book by former Ogun Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba, which lists 49 NADECO founding members, including Ajasin, as key actors in the June 12 resistance.

“The continued sidelining of those who paid dearly for our freedom is unjust and distorts the true history of our democratic journey,” he added.

The renovated International Conference Centre (ICC) was renamed after President Bola Tinubu.

Group Demands Honour for U.S. Envoy Walter Carrington

Also reacting, advocacy group Quintessential Professionals urged the President to posthumously recognise former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, for his role in the June 12 movement.

Carrington, who served from 1993 to 1997, openly supported Nigerian democracy activists despite diplomatic risks. The group’s coordinator, Stanley Dunia, said Carrington deserved to be honoured for “standing by Nigeria during one of its darkest periods.”

“He gave international voice to local resistance and showed rare courage as a foreign diplomat,” the group said.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [Twitter/@kfayemi]

Other Key Figures Left Out

Observers also pointed out that several of Tinubu’s contemporaries in the trenches were missing from the list. These include Chief Cornelius Adebayo, Ayo Opadokun, Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, Kayode Fayemi, Babafemi Ojudu, and late activists like Yinka Odumakin and Innocent Chukwuma.

Some online commentators questioned whether dissenting voices to the incumbent government were deliberately excluded, despite their verifiable contributions to the struggle.

President Bola Tinubu

Presidency Responds: “It Was Human Error”

The backlash prompted a response from the Presidency. In a short statement, officials said the omissions were unintentional and blamed them on “human error.”

“The Presidency should review this list and many others deserving of honour, with a view to addressing the oversight and picking out the dead ones among them for posthumous honour,” the statement read.

A source in Aso Rock told Vanguard that even some of the President’s current allies were inadvertently left out.

“Another list is being compiled to address the errors,” the insider confirmed.