Tinubu on Democracy Day: APC not chasing one-party rule; youth to get jobs, fast internet

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday used his Democracy Day address at the joint sitting of the National Assembly to tackle political rumours, defend his democratic credentials, and promise better opportunities for Nigerian youth.

Addressing concerns that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is working toward turning Nigeria into a one-party state, Tinubu said, “Let me put that terrible rumour to bed.”

He described the allegations as alarmist, referencing his own history as one of the last opposition governors standing during the PDP’s hegemony in the early 2000s.

Drawing on his legacy as a founding member of the pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Tinubu defended his democratic credentials, insisting: “At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria…”

“In 2003, I stood alone. The ruling party tried to wipe out the opposition, but they failed. Where are they now?” he asked rhetorically, adding that Nigeria’s democracy is too big for any one party to own.

Still, the president made it clear that the APC won’t close its doors to opposition members jumping ship, casually announcing the defection of Delta and Akwa Ibom governors to the APC during his speech. “We won’t turn anyone away,” Tinubu said.

But it wasn’t all political jabs. Tinubu also spoke to the youth, promising that his administration is investing in programs aimed at making young Nigerians “job-ready and future-ready.”

He highlighted NELFUND, a loan scheme for students, as well as expanded support for vocational training, apprenticeships, and internships. The goal, according to him, is to equip young people with skills they can actually use in today’s economy.

The president also announced a nationwide tech infrastructure project: the rollout of fibre optic cables across Nigeria. He said this would improve internet access, power digital education, and open up new business opportunities.

“We’re closing the digital gap. Faster internet will help students, entrepreneurs, and entire communities connect and compete,” he said.

President Tinubu wants young Nigerians to believe he’s not trying to consolidate political power but instead build a stronger, more connected, and opportunity-filled country.