8 National Honours in Nigeria and what they stand for

Every year, the president identifies a few people, both citizens or foreigners who have made significant contributions to the nation’s growth and development and bestows on them these honours that come with titles like MON, OON, and GCON.

Specifically, these National Honours are awards given by the President of Nigeria to recognise individuals for exceptional achievements, leadership, or contributions to the country in areas like government, business, entertainment, education, military, civil service, and more.

The National Honours were established by the National Honours Act No. 5 of 1964 and are similar to honours like the UK’s Knighthood or the US Presidential Medal of Freedom.

If you're wondering, here are some of these national honours in Nigeria and what they mean.

1) GCFR – Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic

This is the honour mostly reserved for Presidents (current and former). It is the highest national honour. Famous holders include President Muhammadu Buhari, President Olusegun Obasanjo.

2) GCON – Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger

This is the award meant typically for Vice Presidents, Chief Justices, Senate Presidents and those who make a great impact in international politics. It’s the second-highest honour after GCFR and famous holders include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Aliko Dangote and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

3) CFR – Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic

This particular award is bestowed on distinguished public servants, governors, business moguls. The CFR national honour recognises impactful national contributions. A famous holder of this award is Bill Gates.

4) CON – Commander of the Order of the Niger

The CON is usually for senators, ministers, heads of key national agencies. It acknowledges service at a high political or corporate level.

5) OFR – Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic

This is the national honour award meant for notable professionals, civil servants, and top academics. It is a mid-level recognition of excellence.

6) OON – Officer of the Order of the Niger

This is reserved for entertainers, athletes, writers, academics. It recognises contributions to national pride or development. Famous holders include Actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, and Mo Abudu.

L-R: Tunde Onakoya, a chess master, poses with his Guinness World Record plaque alongside President Bola Tinubu of the ruling party APC. [Tunde Onakoya/X, formerly Twitter]

7) MFR – Member of the Order of the Federal Republic

The MFR national honour is reserved for everyday Nigerians doing extraordinary things. It appreciates grassroots or personal-level impact. One famous holder of this award is Burna Boy.

8) MON – Member of the Order of the Niger

Young achievers, athletes, and unsung heroes in Nigeria are the ones who get the MON award. It’s the entry-level national honour, but still a big deal. Singer Teniola Apata aka Teni, is a recipient of this award.