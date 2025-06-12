Shaibu to Onanuga: 'You deserve a badge of betrayal, not a national honour'

Bayo Onanuga’s Democracy Day tribute has ignited a political firestorm, with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aide Phrank Shaibu accusing him of betraying the very ideals he once fought to defend.

On June 12, 2025, celebrated as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, Onanuga took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for conferring a national honour upon him.

He wrote: “Thank you, Mr. President, for the national honours for me and many of my colleagues, who ‘braved the odds and the guns’ to enthrone democracy and fight for the de-annulment of the June 12 election result… I will continue to serve my country in the best way I know.”

Onanuga's democratic credibility faces scrutiny

However, this appreciation post was swiftly countered by Shaibu, who launched a scathing attack on Onanuga’s current political alignment.

While acknowledging his past resistance through media platforms like TheNews and Tempo, Shaibu argued that Onanuga has since "crossed over to the other side."

“You now lend your voice, not to the people, but to a government whose actions echo the very oppression you once stood against,” Shaibu stated.

'You now defend tyranny': Shaibu accuses Onanuga of betraying June 12 ideals

He accused the presidential aide of defending policies that “deepen poverty, excuse incompetence, and enable tyranny,” claiming such actions are antithetical to the spirit of June 12.

In a blistering rhetorical climax, Shaibu questioned Onanuga’s qualification for the honour, suggesting it “desecrates the memory” of democracy martyrs such as Kudirat Abiola and Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

“Honour is not just about where you stood in the past. But where you stand when it matters most… You should wear a badge of betrayal, not a national honour,” he wrote.