The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has declared that Northern Nigeria won't be hoodwinked by promises of a single-term presidency in the 2027 elections by some southern aspirants.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, made this known while reacting to reports suggesting that former President Goodluck Jonathan may be considered as a potential presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027.

Speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show programme on Thursday, August 7, 2025, Baba warned that while Jonathan remains a respected figure, his eligibility for only one term should not be used as a political tool to obtain regional support.

“The idea of a one-term presidency is not a constitutional requirement but a political tactic. The electorate should decide if a candidate deserves a second term, and that choice should not be predetermined,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks come amid growing speculation that the PDP is seriously considering drafting Jonathan to run alongside former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as running mate in 2027.

Some political stakeholders see the North-South pairing as a strategy to build broad national appeal and maintain the unwritten principle of power rotation between the two main regions of the country.

Meanwhile, Baba noted that political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections reflect ongoing consultations among stakeholders seeking effective combinations to secure electoral success.

“Many politicians are weighing their options and trying out different alliances. These are early moves in a long race, and while it shows how seriously they take public opinion, it’s still premature to draw conclusions,” he added.

Though he acknowledged Jonathan’s post-2015 legacy, particularly his peaceful concession and continued diplomatic engagements, the ACF Spokesman said these attributes alone won't automatically translate into strong support in the North.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jonathan has earned some goodwill since leaving office, but winning over voters in the North requires more than that. Every candidate must present a compelling case for support,” he stated.

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

ACF cautions against regional rhetoric

On claims that Northern voters may embrace Jonathan over the Labour Party's Peter Obi due to the former's one-term limit, Baba cautioned against reducing national politics to regional calculations.

“These are just political permutations. It’s not healthy to box voters into ethnic or regional categories. Nigerians should be free to make choices based on merit and vision,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also clarified that views attributed to the former ACF Secretary-General, Chief Anthony Sani, particularly the claim about trust in Obi or Jonathan, reflect personal opinions and not ACF's official position.

“The ACF is non-partisan and has never endorsed any candidate. The North is a diverse region, and no one voice can speak for everyone,” he said.

While highlighting the historical political diversity of the North, Baba referenced multiple parties and ideological leanings that have shaped the region's politics over the decades.

“From the First Republic to the 2023 elections, the North has never voted as a single bloc. It remains one of the most politically diverse regions in Nigeria,” he explained.