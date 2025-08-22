Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has declared that the promise made by the opposition coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC) to rescue Nigeria from underdevelopment is nothing but deception.

Baba-Ahmed, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Friday, August 22, 2025, said he remains a Labour Party member despite attending the floating of the ADC.

“They are deceiving us,” he declared, expressing his willingness to be running mate in the 2027 presidential election to Peter Obi.

Though Obi has repeatedly stated that he would be on the ballot for the 2027 election, it remains unclear the platform on which he intends to run.

The uncertainty stemmed from his romanticisation with members of the ADC coalition like David Mark, Atiku Abubakar, Nasir el-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbesola, despite retaining his Labour Party membership.

However, Baba-Ahmed said his desire is to see Obi remain in the Labour Party and be the party’s flag bearer in the next poll.

“I’m in the Labour Party. I’m a Peter Obi man. I still want Peter Obi to come back to the Labour Party and contest the 2027 election,” he said.

“If Nigeria is still around and there is an electoral system to follow. My love for Nigeria is undying, and I would appropriately associate the group and individuals that are like-minded to restore Nigeria,” he responded when asked if he would be running mate to a presidential candidate in 2027.

He added that there are only are two individuals he would deputise, noting that the other person has yet to declare his intention.

