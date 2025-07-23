Datti Baba-Ahmed says Obi free to contest 2027 presidency without him after 2023 loss

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has declared that Peter Obi is at liberty to contest the 2027 presidential election on the LP platform, regardless of whether he returns as his running mate or not.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, Baba-Ahmed reiterated his respect for Obi and reaffirmed his commitment to the broader coalition shaping up ahead of the next general elections.

“There are two key individuals that I have tremendous respect for; one is Peter Obi. I welcome him openly,” he said. “The Labour Party welcomes him to still come and retain the Labour Party ticket and contest in 2027 with or without me.”

Baba-Ahmed also supported the idea of the presidency shifting to the South in 2027, aligning himself with the principle of equity and national inclusion. “I am of the opinion that the South should produce the president,” he stated.

Addressing the emerging political collaboration between the Labour Party and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Baba-Ahmed dismissed concerns about anti-party activities.

“This is not an anti-party activity. It is an unfolding situation. The meaning of a coalition is that political parties, interest groups, and individuals are coming together,” he explained. “I attended coalition meetings. Peter Obi is welcome to continue to attend those coalition meetings.”

Calling for a new leadership direction, he stressed the need for competence and compassion in Nigeria’s highest office.

“We want capacity. We want compassion. We want people who will develop Nigeria, leaders that matter, leaders that deliver promises – not those who will promise governance and deliver disaster,” he remarked.