Datti shuts down rumours of rift with Obi - drops hint of 2027 game plan

Former vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, has dismissed speculation of a rift between himself and Peter Obi, declaring that their partnership remains rock-solid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a widely circulated video clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Baba-Ahmed dismissed media narratives suggesting tensions between the duo who flew the Labour Party flag in the 2023 presidential elections.

“You are saying if there is a crack, there is no crack. And by the grace of God Almighty, there will never be a crack,” Datti stated emphatically.

He went further with a fiery jab at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it would be easier to dismantle the APC than to sever his relationship with Obi.

“It is easier to break the head of APC than to break the crack that exists between us,” he said, underlining their unity.

I Remain Loyal to Peter Obi - Datti

Mr Peter Obi [Getty Images]

Baba-Ahmed also reaffirmed his loyalty to the Labour Party, describing it as the political platform that gave him a shot at national leadership in the last elections.

“I remain fully committed to the Labour Party. It is the party that gave me an opportunity to contribute to building a better Nigeria in 2023,” he added.

His remarks appear to be a direct response to weeks of online commentary and political whisperings that suggested a potential falling-out between the two most prominent faces of the Labour Party.

The public reaffirmation of unity between Obi and Baba-Ahmed is likely to galvanise their supporters and boost momentum as the 2027 election race intensifies.