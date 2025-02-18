Lagos Assembly demands probe into DSS interference, calls action undemocratic

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called for a thorough investigation into the Department of State Services (DSS) for its undue interference at the complex on Monday.

Mr Stephen Ogundipe, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Security, and Strategy, made this statement in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was chaos at the Assembly on Monday, with lawmakers and staff clashing with DSS personnel upon arrival.

The complex was closed for several hours before legislative staff forced open the chamber’s doors.

Ogundipe said the presence of armed DSS operatives undermined the sanctity of the assembly and obstructed lawmakers from fulfilling their constitutional duties.

He called on relevant authorities to investigate this unwarranted restriction and ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Ogundipe stressed that the DSS’s presence infringed upon the legislature’s independence and directly attacked democratic governance.

The lawmaker also noted a DSS publication about a letter dated February 14, titled ‘Enhanced Security Measures for LSHA.’

Ogundipe explained that the DSS released a letter from the Acting Clerk, requesting security presence at the Assembly complex, to justify their actions.

He stated that when lawmakers and staff arrived, they found the Speaker’s, Deputy Speaker’s, and Acting Clerk’s offices locked by DSS operatives, and the legislative chamber sealed.

Ogundipe emphasised that while the House had previously sought security from the DSS, the request never included invading offices or restricting access to the chamber.

The letter requesting security never instructed the DSS to invade the legislative chamber or lock offices, he clarified.

He added, Today’s events raise serious concerns about undue interference in legislative affairs.

Ogundipe reminded that lawmakers had lawfully removed the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and continued to support Speaker Mojisola Meranda’s leadership.