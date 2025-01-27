PHOTOS: Mojisola Meranda officially takes charge as Lagos Assembly Speaker amid security lockdown

Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, the newly elected Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, officially assumed her role amid tight security at the assembly complex on Monday, January 27.

The development follows the controversial removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa by 32 of the 39 Assembly members two weeks ago.

The assembly premises were heavily guarded, with security personnel screening all entries. At least three police vehicles were stationed outside, while additional security units were deployed within the complex.

Observers suggest the heightened measures reflect ongoing tensions, as Obasa, currently abroad, has vowed to challenge the leadership change.

“I remain the Speaker until the right thing has been done,” he asserted in a statement last week.

Monday’s plenary session, the third presided over by Meranda since her election proceeded without disruptions.

However, Obasa’s absence at all sessions since his removal underscores the division within the assembly.

The leadership tussle stems from allegations of procedural violations during Obasa’s ousting, a claim he has promised to address upon his return.

Meanwhile, Meranda has maintained her focus on legislative duties.

“We are here to serve the people of Lagos and will not be distracted by disagreements,” she stated.

The political showdown has captured public interest, with many questioning the assembly’s unity amid its critical legislative responsibilities.