Lagos Speaker, Moji Meranda 'faces resignation' as DSS seals office

Per reports, the new Speaker of The Lagos state Assembly may resign from office.

This development ensued as the Directorate of State Security stormed her office, sealing it in the process.

Sources say heavily armed men of the DSS have taken over the premises of the House at Alausa, Ikeja, and environs.

This comes weeks after Moji Meranda succeeded the former speaker, Mudashiru Obasa who the house members unanimously impeached but the latter has refused to bow out without giving it a fight.

There are strong indications that Obasa could return as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Tension remains high in the Assembly as security agents not only sealed off the Speaker’s office but along with the offices of the deputy speaker, and the clerk of the House. As of the time of this report, the day’s plenary session had not started.

How it started

The crisis in the Assembly began after Obasa was removed as Speaker on January 13 over allegations of corruption and abuse of office. However, the situation has not settled, as Obasa has now taken legal action to challenge his removal.

On February 12, 2025, Obasa filed a motion at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court, naming the Lagos State House of Assembly and current Speaker Meranda as defendants. His legal team, led by Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), is seeking a court ruling to expedite the case and determine the legality of his removal.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos remains divided over the leadership tussle.

The party’s highest decision-making body, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), recently held a marathon meeting to discuss the situation, amid reports that plans may be underway to reinstate Obasa as Speaker.