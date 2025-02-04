Obasa’s comeback bid fails as Lagos lawmakers stand firm behind Meranda

A group of 20 lawmakers from Lagos West have reaffirmed their support for Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Following the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) meeting, they rejected calls for a leadership shift.

The meeting, chaired by GAC leader Pa Tajudeen Olusi, sought to address the leadership crisis triggered by the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Obasa was ousted in absentia on January 13, 2025, after 32 out of 40 Assembly members accused him of financial misappropriation , misconduct, and high-handedness.

Meranda, his deputy at the time, was subsequently installed as Speaker.

The controversy has since divided GAC members, with some supporting Obasa’s reinstatement and others backing the Assembly’s decision.

A key issue at Monday’s meeting was regional balance.

Some GAC members argued that since both Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker Meranda are from Lagos Central, the Speakership should be ceded to Lagos West.

However, lawmakers from Lagos West resisted this move, insisting Meranda should remain.

“The attempt to replace Meranda as Speaker failed. The discussions mainly focused on balancing the leadership between senatorial districts,” a source at the meeting disclosed.

Despite reported backing from influential figures within the Tinubu political camp, Obasa’s bid to reclaim the speakership did not gain traction.