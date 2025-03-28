I've known him for 50 years - Akpabio's classmate reacts to sexual misconduct saga

Charles Zuofa, a former classmate of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has reacted to the sexual harassment allegations against his old friend, describing the claims as inconsistent with the ex-Akwa Ibom State governor's character.

Zuofa, who hails from Kaiama in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, made this known when speaking to reporters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Friday, March 28, 2025.

He disclosed that, having known Akpabio for over 50 years, none of the allegations could describe his character. He stressed that, unless proven by the court, the Senate President had never displayed any traits or attitude suggesting sexual harassment for the over five decades he had been closely related to him.

Zuofa maintained that the allegations by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the one made by a former Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh, were all strange to him.

Recalling how his friendship with Akpabio started, Zuofa said they both met at the Federal Government College in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, adding that the former governor was fondly called ‘Gody A’ because of his sense of humour and intelligence.

“Gody A, as we used to call him back then in FGC, Port Harcourt was a very intelligent, yet humorous student. Before stand-up comedy became popular in Nigeria, Gody A was a stand-up comedian. He contested, I think in our 4th year and won the best DJ and stand-up comedian of the school. It was thereafter that we coined and gave him the nickname ‘Gody A’," he said.

“The Senate President was someone who made light of what would ordinarily pass for serious situations. He always cracked jokes to make everyone feel comfortable in his presence. The Senate President, even in his humorous nature, was a serious-minded, studious, and intelligent student who exhibited high-level leadership qualities.

“He was our Senior Prefect and, you know, to be Senior Prefect you must be a well-rounded individual who embodies leadership, responsibility, integrity, and strong interpersonal skills. As Senior Prefect.”

He continued, “Godswill Akpabio played a crucial role in maintaining order, fostering a positive school environment, and serving as a role model for the entire student body.

“I am not surprised that the high-quality leadership traits he exhibited back then, has now catapulted him to the leadership of the legislative arm of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Zuofa speaks on friendship with Akpabio after school

Zuofa said that after their FGC years, the duo has remained close friends and maintained close contact, noting that he has featured in many public engagements, celebrations, and receptions involving Akpabio.

“A documentary was made to celebrate Godswill Akpabio at 50. I spoke on behalf of his friends in the documentary. I was also present at his 59th birthday held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. I was further present at his 61st birthday and a well-attended triumphant homecoming held at the world-renowned Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

“My presence and active involvement at the organization of these milestone events underscore the durability and depth of our relationship.”

Though he acknowledged the seriousness of Natasha's allegations against Akpabio, he argued that "the allegations of sexual harassment do not align with the behaviour and conduct of the Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio that I have known and interacted with very closely for 50 years.

“Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, who is a remarkably close friend and about whom I can safely give a character opinion, has always displayed and treated women with utmost courtesy and respect.